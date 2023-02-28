Four star offensive tackle Marques Easley offered by USC

The USC Trojans will need their offensive line to be stout when they get into the Big Ten. They just joined the chase for offensive tackle Marques Easley. That offer can be added to a list of schools that includes Georgia, Tennessee, Alabama, Auburn, Florida, Florida State, Texas, Michigan, Texas A&M and Oklahoma, among many others.

In sum, Marques Easley has more than 30 Power Five offers, including 11 from the SEC and 10 from the Big Ten.

The 6-foot-7, 300-pound Easley is rated the No. 325 overall prospect and the No. 14 offensive tackle via the 247Sports Composite. He is the No. 18 offensive tackle in the 247Sports rankings.

The Kankakee (Ill.) native is a hidden gem on a national level, but in the Midwest, he is considered one of the best players in the region. Easley could go down as the best offensive tackle in the class when all is said and done.

The Trojans hold a single commitment in the 2024 class from four-star Oregon tight end Joey Olsen. USC signed five offensive linemen in the 2023 recruiting class along with three veteran transfers.

