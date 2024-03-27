Four-star offensive lineman Hardy Watts is planning a spring visit to Rutgers football

Hardy Watts, one of the top offensive tackles in the nation, is planning a visit to Rutgers football next month.

A class of 2025 recruit, Watts, is the top-ranked player in Massachusetts and a four-star recruit according to Rivals. He is ranked the No. 168 recruit in the nation.

At 6-foot-6 and 285 pounds, Watts has some good physical projections to play offensive tackle at the Power Five level. Offered in the past week by Clemson, Watts is planning an unofficial visit to Rutgers on April 20.

“I think they are a great program with a bright future. The coaching staff are great people,” Watts told RutgersWire this week.

One of the selling points for Rutgers when it comes to offensive line recruits is Pat Flaherty.

In his second year at Rutgers, Flaherty transformed the line last season. The improved play of the line was significant in keying Rutgers to a 7-6 season and a bowl win over Miami.

Flaherty has over two decades of experience coaching offensive lines in the NFL. During that time, he won two Super Bowls with the New York Giants.

“We have a good relationship. Coach Flaherty and I talk often as well as the recruiting staff,” Watts said. “He is obviously a seasoned vet (who) knows what he’s doing. That’s very important in terms of developing players.”

Watts has a strong offer list that includes Boston College, Duke, Miami, Michigan and South Carolina among others.

“No one school sticks out right now, they’re all communicating about the same,” Watts said. “(I want) A place that’s going to develop me into the best possible person, student and player.”

Story originally appeared on Rutgers Wire