Four-star LB Tavion Wallace sets commitment date

Four-star linebacker recruit Tavion Wallace has scheduled his commitment for July 15 at 3:30 p.m. ET. Wallace recently announced his top five schools.

Wallace runs track in addition to playing football and has elite speed (10.9 seconds in the 100-meters). Wallace has NFL bloodlines. The Carolina Panthers drafted his brother, Trevin Wallace, in the third-round of the 2024 NFL draft. Trevin Wallace played college football at Kentucky.

Tavion Wallace’s top five schools are Georgia, Florida State, Arkansas, LSU and Florida.

Wallace plays high school football for Wayne County High School in Jesup, Georgia. The 6-foot-1, 210-pound linebacker is the third-ranked player at his position in the country. Wallace is ranked as the No. 26 recruit and the No. 8 player in Georgia, per 247Sports. Wallace is on the cusp of being ranked as a five-star recruit.

The Wayne County standout is projected to commit to Florida State. Georgia should not be counted out due to the Dawgs’ prowess on the recruiting trail. Georgia has an excellent reputation of producing NFL draft picks at the linebacker position.

Wallace announced his commitment date, location and time via social media.

Georgia football is currently building up its class of 2025 recruiting class. The Dawgs have eight commitments in the 2025 cycle including one from linebacker Jadon Perlotte.

