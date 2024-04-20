Four-star Georgia linebacker commit visiting Alabama

Elite linebacker recruit Jadon Perlotte plans to take an official visit to Alabama on June 14. Alabama is looking to pry away Perlotte, who has been committed to the Georgia Bulldogs since Dec. 2022.

In the fall of 2023, the four-star linebacker was projected to flip his commitment to the Florida State Seminoles. However, Perlotte previously told On3, “I dropped Florida State, so I’m not even looking at them anymore.”

Perlotte plays football for Buford High School in Buford, Georgia. Buford is one of the premier high school football programs in the country. Perlotte played alongside Georgia freshman safety KJ Bolden during the 2023 football season at Buford. Perlotte plays both linebacker and safety and the high school level and has excellent versatility.

The four-star, who grew up a Georgia fan, is the No. 92 recruit nationally and the No. 13 recruit in Georgia in the class of 2025. The elite linebacker is the No. 12 player at his position. Georgia currently has eight commitments in the class of 2025 and the nation’s No. 11 recruiting class.

The 6-foot-3, 210-pound linebacker runs track and has committed to playing in the 2025 All-American Bowl. Perlotte’s brother, Jordan, plays college football for Wofford. Kirby Smart and Georgia signed the top recruiting class in the nation in the 2024 recruiting cycle.

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire