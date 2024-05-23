Four-star Georgia football recruiting target sets commitment date

Four-star offensive line recruit Cortez Smith has locked in his commitment date for July 20. Smith is one of the top recruits in the trenches in the class of 2025.

The four-star is projected to commit to Georgia football, per 247Sports. However, Smith is considering Georgia, South Carolina, Miami and Georgia Tech.

The 6-foot-4, 310-pound offensive line recruit plays football for Parkview High School in Liburn, Georgia. Smith is rated as the No. 6 interior offensive line recruit, the No. 18 player in Georgia, and the No. 121 prospect in the nation. Smith is a candidate to play offensive guard or center at the college level. .

The Bulldogs have the nation’s No. 12 recruit class in the 2025 cycle. Kirby Smart and Georgia are always looking to land elite offensive line recruits. Georgia’s lone commitment along the offensive line in the class of 2025 is from four-star Mason Short. Georgia signed the nation’s No. 1 recruiting class in the 2024 cycle.

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire