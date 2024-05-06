Four-star DL Christian Garrett sets commitment date

Four-star defensive line recruit Christian Garrett is ready to commit. Garrett plans to announce his commitment on July 20. The four-star class of 2025 defender is a key recruiting target for the Georgia Bulldogs.

Garrett is ranked as the No. 134 player in the 2025 recruiting cycle and plays high school football for Prince Avenue Christian in Bogart, Georgia. Christian Garrett ranks as the No. 16 defensive lineman and No. 20 player in Georgia, per 247Sports.

Garrett named his top seven schools in February. Garrett’s top seven schools are Georgia, Clemson, USC, Tennessee, Ole Miss, Georgia Tech, and Alabama.

Clemson, Georgia Tech, Georgia and Tennessee are the favorites for Garrett because his is taking official visits to these four schools in the weeks before his commitment. The four-star has scheduled with the Georgia Bulldogs for June 7 and Clemson Tigers for May 31.

Georgia football offered a scholarship to Christian Garrett back in May 2023. The Prince Avenue standout checked out the Georgia spring game in 2023. Georgia defensive line coach Tray Scott is a key recruiter for the in-state defender.

The 6-foot-4, 285-pound defensive line recruit is a good student with a 3.9 GPA, per his X account. Garrett competes in track and field in addition to football.

