Four-star DL Christian Garrett names top schools

Four-star defensive line recruit Christian Garrett has named his top seven schools. Garrett is a talented prospect in the class of 2025.

Garrett’s top seven schools are Georgia, Clemson, USC, Tennessee, Georgia Tech, Ole Miss, and Alabama. The four-star has planned official visits with the Georgia Bulldogs on June 7 and Clemson Tigers on May 31.

Georgia football offered a scholarship to Christian Garrett back in May 2023. Garrett previously attended the Georgia spring game in 2023. Georgia defensive line coach Tray Scott is a critical recruiter for the Prince Avenue standout.

Garrett is ranked as the No. 118 player in the 2025 recruiting cycle and plays high school football for Prince Avenue Christian in Bogart, Georgia. Christian Garrett ranks as the No. 13 defensive lineman and No. 17 player in Georgia, per 247Sports.

The 6-foot-4, 285-pound defensive line recruit is a good student with a 3.9 GPA, per his Twitter account. Garrett competes in track and field in addition to football.

NEWS: Four-Star DL Christian Garrett is down to 7️⃣ Schools! The 6’4 275 DL from Bogart, GA is ranked as a Top 75 Recruit in the ‘25 Class (No. 9 DL) Where Should He Go?👇🏽https://t.co/GMBQ5EuCl2 pic.twitter.com/uQMmnfNMnB — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) February 15, 2024

Hayes Fawcett of On3 announced Christian Garrett’s top seven schools via social media.

