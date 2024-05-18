Forrest ready to 'play anywhere' for Scotland - gossip

Celtic's James Forrest says he is ready to play anywhere for Scotland if it means securing a place in Steve Clarke’s squad for Euro 2024. (Glasgow Times)

Meanwhile, former Scotland and Rangers striker Kris Boyd says Celtic winger Forrest's recent resurgence means he must be on the plane to Germany. (Scottish Sun)

Rangers are eyeing a summer move for Ferencvaros winger Adama Traore, according to reports. (Scottish Sun)

Celtic are yet to indicate to Benfica if they plan to seal a permanent deal for Paulo Bernardo, according to reports in Portugal. (Daily Record)

Manager Brendan Rodgers should be asking retiring goalkeeper Joe Hart to stick around for an extra year, says former Celtic striker Chris Sutton. (Daily Record)

In-form Junior Hoilett is ready to commit his future to Aberdeen. (Press & Journal)

Dundee are set to face an SPFL hearing over a bill payable to St Johnstone for their back-up rental of McDiarmid Park last month. (Scottish Sun)