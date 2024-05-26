Forrest now second in Celtic all-time trophy list

Helping Celtic lift the Scottish Cup on Saturday has moved James Forrest out on his own as the second most decorated Celtic player in the history of the Glasgow club.

The 32-year-old, recalled to the Scotland squad after breaking back into Brendan Rodgers' starting line-up at the end of the season, has now earned 24 bits of silverware with the club with whom he started as a youth.

That is one short of legendary fellow winger Bobby Lennox and is now one more than another member of Celtic's European Cup-winning team, former captain Billy McNeill.

Captaining Celtic to their 1-0 win over Rangers has taken Callum McGregor level with former skipper and former Scotland midfield team-mate Scott Brown on 22.