Formula 1 Channel to Give F1 Fans Streaming Option in US

CHANDAN KHANNA - Getty Images

It seemed like only a matter of time before Formula 1 went wall-to-wall streaming on TV in the United States.

F1 officials today announced the launch of Formula 1 Channel—a 24-7, subscription-free streaming channel in the U.S. for F1 racing content. The channel promises F1, F2, F3 and F1 Academy race replays and highlights, as well as full reruns of classic Grands Prix and racing documentaries.

Race replays, highlights and analysis shows will be available five days after each race, starting with the Miami Grand Prix on May 5.

The Formula 1 Channel will be available on multiple streaming platforms, including Samsung TV Plus, Amazon Freevee and Pluto TV.



“The Formula 1 Channel is the latest development by F1 designed to further evolve and elevate our content experience for fans," said Ian Holmes, director of Media Rights and Content Creation at Formula 1. "This service caters to the diverse viewing habits of our USA fanbase and serves as a great entry point for new fans into the sport, through strong curated programming, which aims to showcase the drama of F1.

"We hope to develop the Formula 1 Channel into an industry-leading product, that serves alongside our existing live broadcast offering with ESPN and F1 TV, to give fans a truly comprehensive F1 experience 24 hours a day, seven days a week.”

