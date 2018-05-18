Former Yankees teammates weigh in on Robinson Cano's 80-game suspension

News of Robinson Cano’s 80-game suspension sent shockwaves across MLB, stretching even to two of the second baseman’s retired former New York Yankee teammates.

On Tuesday, it was announced that Cano had tested positive for the diuretic furosemide, which can be taken for a number of medical issues, but is also used as a masking agent for performance-enhancing drugs. It is currently banned by the World Anti-Doping Agency.

The Seattle Mariners star began his suspension immediately, which will overlap with his recovery from a broken hand he also suffered earlier this week.

On Thursday, former Yankees Mariano Rivera and Mark Teixeira found themselves on opposite sides of the spectrum when it came to Cano’s violation of MLB’s joint drug policy.

Mariano Rivera comes to Robinson Cano’s defense

The former Yankees closer, who played with Cano the entire time he was in New York, seemed taken aback by the suspension, saying that he “would never think that he’d [take a banned substance] on purpose.”

“It took me by surprise,” Rivera said at a charity event in New York City on Thursday. “When he came up with the Yankees, I took him under my wing and tried to teach him and help him.

“Sometimes we make mistakes. I’m not saying he did it on purpose but I’m saying sometimes we need to watch it because [MLB] watches everything. Even if a team doctor gives it to you, you still have to watch it. Cano is a good boy.”

While Rivera hadn’t spoke to Cano directly, his comments fall in line with both the second baseman and Mariners’ statements released, saying he mistakenly ingested the furosemide.

Former New York Yankees teammates Mariano Rivera and Robinson Cano (Photo by Scott Halleran/Getty Images)

Not everyone believes Cano’s story

Rivera’s comments came shortly after former Yankees first baseman Mark Teixeira suspiciously connected the dots on “The Michael Kay Show” on ESPN Radio.

“Robbie Cano’s assistant was on the list for Biogenesis,” Teixeira said. “Of course he had his assistant buy stuff for him. Alex Rodriguez got popped by Biogenesis and Melky got popped. They’re his best friends. When someone gets lumped into that group, it’s because there’s evidence, there’s a paper trail, there’s a smoke trail.”

Story Continues

While Teixeira declined to get into much further detail, he did say he loved “Robbie” but that he ultimately was “not surprised” by the news.

– – – – – – –

More from Yahoo Sports:

• Reuben Foster’s ex-girlfriend says she made up allegations

• 102-mph baseball is no match for Colón’s belly

• World Peace explains how he ‘accidentally’ broke MJ’s ribs

• Will Doncic really pass up being NBA’s No. 1 pick?

