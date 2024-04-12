Former Yankees pitcher Fritz Peterson dead at 82

Former Yankees pitcher Fritz Peterson passed away at the age of 82, the team announced on Friday.

Peterson had been battling Alzheimer’s disease for several years.

“The Yankees are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Fritz Peterson, who was a formidable pitcher and affable presence throughout his nine years in pinstripes,” the team announced in a statement. “Along with longtime teammate Mel Stottlemyre, Peterson was part of a devastating one-two combination at the top of the Yankees’ rotation.

“A known prankster and well-liked among his teammates and coaches, Peterson had an outgoing personality and inquisitive nature that brought lightheartedness to the clubhouse on a regular basis and belied his prowess on the mound — most notably his impeccable control, which was among the best in the Majors.”

Peterson spent nine of his 11 MLB seasons pitching for the Yankees, from 1966-1974, earning an All-Star nod in 1970 and winning 109 games with an ERA of 3.10 during his Bronx tenure. He also played for the then Cleveland Indians and Texas Rangers.