Former Wisconsin women’s basketball center commits to Ball State

Former Wisconsin center Tessa Towers announced her commitment to Ball State University’s basketball program on Saturday via social media.

After two seasons representing the Badgers, Towers elected to enter the transfer portal on March 18 for a change in scenery. The Batavia, Illinois native appeared in just four total contests during her freshman and sophomore years.

Towers made her collegiate debut on Nov. 13, 2022 against North Florida and scored a career-best five points against Bradley three days later.

At Batavia High School, Towers accounted for 14.3 points, snared 8.4 rebounds and denied 1.7 shot attempts over 31 appearances during her 2021-2022 campaign for the Bulldogs. She earned 2021-22 Second-Team All-State honors and helped guide her squad to a regional championship in 2022.

Towers was also named to the all-conference team three times, including two unanimous selections, and notched 1,000-plus points, 691 rebounds and 122 blocks during her high school hoops career.

She is the third Badger to enter the transfer portal this offseason. Former UW guard Sania Copeland recently joined Kansas’ women’s basketball program, and forward Sacia Vanderpool recently announced her commitment to North Dakota State.

