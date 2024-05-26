Former Wisconsin star withdraws from NBA draft, returns to college

Former Wisconsin guard A.J. Storr officially withdrew his name from the 2024 NBA draft on Sunday. He instead elected to return to college basketball where he will play for the Kansas Jayhawks during the 2024-25 season.

The former Badger declared for the NBA draft after the conclusion of the 2023-24 season while keeping his collegiate eligibility. At the same time, he entered the transfer portal and committed to Kansas.

The Jayhawks will be Storr’s seventh school in as many years dating back to high school. His college career will now include stops at St. John’s, Wisconsin and Kansas. The departure from Wisconsin wasn’t much of a surprise, given the circumstances.

Storr averaged 28.8 minutes, 16.8 points, 3.9 rebounds, 0.9 assists and 0.6 steals for the Badgers in 2023-24. He was one of the driving forces behind the team’s offensive success and resurgent season.

He joins a Kansas program that suffered a down season in 2023-24. But the 2022 national champs have made every NCAA Tournament since 1989 and are still one of the best programs in the sport.

AJ Storr has officially withdrawn from the 2024 NBA Draft and will play for Kansas next season, per Bill Self. Transfer from Wisconsin. Averaged 16.8 PPG last season. — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) May 26, 2024

Wisconsin, meanwhile, landed three transfers this offseason — Central Arkansas guard Camren Hunter, Missouri guard John Tonje and Northern Illinois forward Xavier Amos. Greg Gard and his staff did well given the circumstances of Storr, Chucky Hepburn (transfer portal) and Tyler Wahl (graduation) all departing after the 2023-24 season.

The Badgers roster seems to be in good shape entering a critical 2024-25 campaign.

