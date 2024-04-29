BREAKING: Wisconsin lands commitment from top transfer forward Xavier Amos

Wisconsin basketball landed a commitment from former Northern Illinois forward Xavier Amos on Monday evening.

Amos is the second member of the Badgers’ transfer class and is a critical addition for the program’s chances in 2024-25 and beyond.

The 6’8″ forward entered the transfer portal on March 27 after two years with the Huskies. He excelled in 2023-24, averaging 30.9 points, 13.8 points, 5.8 rebounds, 1.2 assists, 0.8 steals and 1.3 blocks on 57% shooting and 38% from three.

The up-and-coming forward is a four-star transfer on 247Sports.com and is the service’s No. 91 overall player in the portal and No. 13 power forward.

The big man does lack power-conference experience and may need to adjust to the Big Ten game. But he is a versatile scorer, shoots well from beyond the arc and should fit well into the Badgers’ versatile offensive attack. He figures to slide into the stretch forward slot in the team’s starting lineup, taking over for graduated senior Tyler Wahl.

Amos joins former Central Arkansas guard Camren Hunter as incoming transfer commits. Each addition is huge for the Badgers as head coach Greg Gard looks to replace the departed production of Wahl, point guard Chucky Hepburn and shooting guard A.J. Storr.

Wisconsin is finally on a recruiting roll. And it may be receiving another transfer commitment in the coming days.

