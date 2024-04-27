Former Wisconsin running back Braelon Allen falls to Day 3 of 2024 NFL draft

Former Wisconsin Badgers running back Braelon Allen was not selected in any of the first three rounds of the 2024 NFL draft.

The three-year starter with the Badgers finished his decorated career with 3,494 rushing yards and 35 touchdowns — a mark good enough to rank him No. 9 on Wisconsin’s all-time rushing yards leaderboard.

Related: Wisconsin football 2024 spring transfer portal window tracker

Allen received a 3rd-to-4th-round projection entering the draft, listed as the No. 97 overall prospect. The fourth round begins Saturday afternoon with pick No. 101, so he hasn’t fallen far quite yet.

ESPN lists Allen as the third-best running back still on the board, ranked behind Tennessee’s Jaylen Wright and Kentucky’s Ray Davis.

Several teams on the board will be looking for running backs in the late rounds. Even those with starters could use an insurance policy like Allen, or somebody to just enter for short-yardage and specialty situations.

Allen and former Wisconsin center Tanor Bortolini both expect to hear their names called during the third day of the NFL draft, hopefully earlier rather than later.

Contact/Follow @TheBadgersWire on X (formerly Twitter) and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Wisconsin Badgers news, notes and opinion. Follow Ben Kenney on X.

Story originally appeared on Badgers Wire