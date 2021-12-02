A former Wisconsin QB will continue his athletic career playing baseball at Houston

Yes, you read that headline correctly. It isn’t often we see college athletes transfer schools to then play a different sport. But I guess if it would happen anywhere, it would happen at Wisconsin where there is no baseball team.

The move was made yesterday by Daniel Wright, a walk-on quarterback for the Badgers who announced he was transferring to Houston to continue his college athletic career with its baseball program.

Related

Former Wisconsin WR Devin Chandler commits to an ACC school Brett McMurphy sees Wisconsin traveling to a familiar bowl game How Brian Kelly's departure from Notre Dame directly affects Wisconsin football

Wright was an unranked quarterback in the class of 2020 according to 247Sports. The Sergeant Bluff, Iowa native walked on at Wisconsin after only holding an offer from Sioux Falls.

Very excited to share that I have committed to the University of Houston to continue my career as a student-athlete! ⚾️ Thank you to everyone involved, especially @CoachRardin @DNap24 @ReiverBaseball . Fired up for the opportunity! @UHCougarBB pic.twitter.com/II53IdJLEa — Daniel Wright (@Dan11Wright) December 2, 2021

Contact/Follow us @TheBadgersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Wisconsin news, notes, opinion and analysis.

List