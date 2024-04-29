Former Wisconsin linebacker signs with Cincinnati Bengals as undrafted free agent

Former Wisconsin inside linebacker Maema Njongmeta signed with the Cincinnati Bengals as an undrafted free agent after the conclusion of the 2024 NFL draft.

Njongmeta was a two-year starter for the Badgers, totaling 154 tackles, 20 tackles for loss, 6.5 sacks, 1 interception and 2 pass deflections over that span. He was a breakout star in 2022 during the final year of Jim Leonhard’s tenure as defensive coordinator, then had an up-and-down 2023 in the first year under Mike Tressel and Luke Fickell.

Njongmeta signs with a Bengals team that is looking for a resurgent season with star quarterback Joe Burrow back under center. The former Badger will have an uphill battle to make the roster, as the Bengals are mostly deep at inside linebacker.

There is a strong recent history of Wisconsin inside linebackers carving out productive NFL careers — T.J. Edwards, Jack Sanborn and Leo Chenal all in the last few seasons. Njongmeta will look to join that list.

Njongmeta is one of several former Badgers to sign after the conclusion of the 2024 NFL draft — that after only three were selected during the event.

