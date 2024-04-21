Former Wisconsin guard Connor Essegian announces he will transfer to Nebraska.

MADISON – Former Wisconsin guard Connor Essegian has a new home.

Essegian, who declared on March 24 he planned to transfer, announced Sunday he has committed to Nebraska.

He is the third former UW player this cycle to announce his transfer destination.

AJ Storr is transferring to Kansas and Isaac Lindsey is transferring to South Dakota State.

Essegian started 19 games and played in 35 as a freshman. He averaged 11.7 points per game and shot 35.9% from three-point range on a team that reached the NIT semifinals.

A back injury suffered in the opener against Arkansas State didn't help his situation and Essegian struggled defensively.

He averaged just 3.2 points and 7.3 minutes per game, shot just 30.3% from three-point range (20 of 66) and 38.5% overall (37 of 96) and did not play in UW's final three games.

