AJ Storr, who led Wisconsin men’s basketball in scoring last season, set to transfer to Kansas

MADISON – Guard AJ Storr has found his new college basketball home.

Storr, who led Wisconsin in scoring last season at 16.8 points per game, announced Thursday he is transferring to Kansas.

With great excitement and humility, I announce my commitment to the University of Kansas Basketball program. Joining the Jayhawks is a dream realized, and I'm incredibly honored for this opportunity to be a part of the tradition and culture of Kansas Basketball. Agtg🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/ksyFtJvfqQ — Aj storr (@storr_aj) April 18, 2024

According to college basketball sources, Storr could collect $1 million next season.

Storr transferred to UW after playing one season at St. John’s. He started all 36 games for UW and scored in double figures in all but two games. He scored 13 points, on 5-for-14 shooting, in UW's 72-61 loss to James Madison in the NCAA tournament.

Wisconsin guard AJ Storr throws down a dunk on Rutgers center Clifford Omoruyi.

Storr shot just 32.0% from three-point range and 43.4% overall but led UW in free throws made (125) and attempted (154).

He is to be reunited with Sania Copeland, a member of the UW women's team last season. Copeland, who averaged 7.3 points and 2.6 rebounds per game, recently announced she is transferring to Kansas.

Storr and Copeland dated this past season.

Storr joins a Kansas program that is in the midst of a makeover.

The Jayhawks finished tied for fifth in the Big 12 at 10-8 last season. They were seeded No. 5 in the NCAA Tournament but lost to No. 4 Gonzaga 89-68 in the second round to finish 23-11.

