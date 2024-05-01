Former Wisconsin defensive lineman commits to Colorado State

Former Wisconsin defensive lineman Gabe Kirschke committed to Colorado State on Tuesday.

The sophomore entered the transfer portal on April 18 after two years at Wisconsin. He was previously unranked by 247Sports during the class of 2022 recruiting cycle, and walked on with the Badgers over offers from New Mexico State, Northern Arizona and Northern Colorado

Related: Wisconsin football 2024 spring transfer portal window tracker

The Lone Tree, Colorado native appeared in only one game during his redshirt season in 2022, then did not see any playing time during the 2023 campaign.

He joins a Colorado State program that is on the upswing under young head coach Jay Norvell. The Rams went 3-9 in his first season in 2022, then improved to 5-7 last year.

Kirschke is one of eight Badgers to have entered the portal during the spring window. His story is similar to most that entered: far down the depth chart at Wisconsin, so transferred to a place with more available playing time.

Committed and Coming Home! Thankful for this opportunity and next step in the journey.

“The heart of man plans his way but the Lord establishes his steps.” Proverbs 16:9 pic.twitter.com/fXUQT1gv5P — Gabe Kirschke (@KirschkeGabe) April 30, 2024

For more on Wisconsin’s transfer portal activity this spring, check out our 2024 spring transfer portal window tracker.

Contact/Follow @TheBadgersWire on X (formerly Twitter) and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Wisconsin Badgers news, notes and opinion. Follow Ben Kenney on X.

Story originally appeared on Badgers Wire