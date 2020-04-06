Former UCLA tight end Matt Lynch is headed to Colorado

UCLA quarterback Matt Lynch throws downfield during the Bruins' spring football game at Drake Stadium on April 21, 2018. (Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times)

Matt Lynch is going home.

The former UCLA tight end who was born nine miles from the Colorado campus tweeted Monday that he would play his final college season for the Buffaloes.

Lynch, a graduate transfer, will be immediately eligible and go from playing for UCLA coach Chip Kelly to former Bruins coach Karl Dorrell, who will make his debut next season at Colorado.

“Excited for what’s to come!” Lynch tweeted along with the hashtag #skobuffs.

Thankful to say I will be attending graduate school at the University of Colorado and playing football for the Buffaloes! Excited for what’s to come! #skobuffs pic.twitter.com/PF0i9tii6f — Matt Lynch (@5_lynch) April 6, 2020

Lynch was born in Louisville, Colo., and attended Legacy High in nearby Broomfield before coming to UCLA as a quarterback. He sat out 2016 and played sparingly as Josh Rosen’s backup in 2017, completing two of three passes for 11 yards, including a touchdown, and ran for 15 yards in two carries. Lynch also worked as the holder on placekicks and moved to tight end before last season, catching a two-yard touchdown pass against Arizona.

Lynch was one of three tight ends to leave UCLA in the offseason before exhausting his eligibility, joining Devin Asiasi and Jordan Wilson. Asiasi has entered the NFL draft, and Wilson also departed as a graduate transfer.