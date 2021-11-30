Former UCF running back Otis Anderson Jr. killed in shooting

Former University of Central Florida running back Otis Anderson Jr. was killed in a double shooting on Monday night. He was 23.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office responded to a double shooting as part of an alleged domestic dispute at around 9:30 p.m. on Monday night. Anderson was taken to a local hospital where he died. Anderson's father, Otis Anderson, was booked into the Duval County Jail on Tuesday morning and is facing charges of first-degree murder and first-degree attempted murder. According to News 4 in Jacksonville, Anderson's mother was injured in the shooting.

Anderson Sr. appeared in front of a judge Tuesday afternoon. The judge said they found probable cause on both charges and appointed the Public Defender’s office to represent him. Anderson Sr. will be held on no bond and his next court appearance was set for Dec. 22.

Anderson's mother works in the Jacksonville Sheriff's office which issued a statement about the incident.

“The men and women of the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office join me in mourning with the Anderson family as they deal with last night’s incredible tragedy," Sheriff Mike Williams said. "While the investigation continues to be carried out, we would encourage everyone to keep the family in your prayers as they work through this very difficult time.”

We have now confirmed and are devastated to hear of the passing of Otis Anderson Jr. He was revered by his teammates, our fans, and everyone within Knight Nation.



Our deepest condolences go out to everyone who loved Otis. He was taken too soon and will truly be missed. pic.twitter.com/b99DfoDytl — UCF Football (@UCF_Football) November 30, 2021

Anderson — who is not related to the former Arizona Cardinals and New York Giants running back Ottis Anderson — played at UCF from 2017-20. He started as a wide receiver and then switched to running back. He had 358 carries in his four years with the team for 2,182 yards and 17 touchdowns. He also had 91 catches for 1,025 yards and nine touchdowns. His career yards per carry of 6.1 ranks second in school history.

His former coach Josh Heupel tweeted his condolences Tuesday afternoon and Anderson's former teammates paid tribute to him on social media.

Saddened and stunned by the passing of Otis Anderson Jr. Tough and gritty, fun and full of laughter, he made such a positive impact on our university, community, and our locker room. He was an unbelievable teammate. My condolences go out to the entire UCF family. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/ehG9JyoL5Q — Josh Heupel (@coachjoshheupel) November 30, 2021

I’ll never forget that million dollar smile Juice..heartbroken is an understatement. I’ll see you again one day lil bro 💔💔 pic.twitter.com/k3QhNgePsV — McKenzie Milton (@McKenzieMil10) November 30, 2021

UCF players also set up a memorial for Anderson on the field at the Bounce House stadium.

A memorial has been set up inside the Bounce House in honor of Otis Anderson Jr. with his #UCF football jersey and some flowers, via the Instagram Story of Marlon Williams. pic.twitter.com/u0DA7jXeuR — Jason Beede (@therealBeede) November 30, 2021

It’s a sad day on campus as students and staff mourn the loss of former UCF football star, Otis Anderson Jr. His old teammates set up this memorial on the field in his honor with his jersey and flowers. Everyone says Otis would light up a room with his smile 💔 pic.twitter.com/OqpR1p3vBQ — Stephanie Buffamonte FOX 35 (@StephBuffamonte) November 30, 2021

Anderson led UCF in rushing in 2019 with 113 carries for 726 yards and five touchdowns. He was second on the team in rushing as a senior in 2020 with 687 yards.

He signed with the Los Angeles Rams as an undrafted free agent after the 2021 NFL draft and was initially signed to the team’s practice squad. He was released in September.