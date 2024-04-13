Former Texas A&M DL Isaiah Raikes has re-entered the transfer portal

Well, that didn't last long, as former Texas A&M defensive tackle Isaiah Raikes, who announced that he would transfer to USC back in early January, is back in the portal after just four months with the Trojans.

While the reason for his sudden decisions remains unknown, Raikes's departure left a hole in the middle of the Aggies' defense, as the 6-2, 320-pound versatile tackle had a clear shot at earning a starting spot at nose tackle after Walter Nolen transferred to Ole Miss earlier this year.

Still holding an extra year of COVID-related eligibility, Raikes can strengthen his NFL resume with a strong showing wherever he ends next season. Still, the question now remains: is returning to College Station back on the table? It's doubtful, especially after head coach Mike Elko added former UCF defensive end Josh Celiscar last week.

https://twitter.com/mzenitz/status/1778935375852900866?s=61&t=bdnQXLbsbBlSE-YsQm4Rsg

However, nothing is impossible, and the Aggies could definitely used for dependable size in the trenches. Isaiah Raikes has racked up 42 tackles and 1.5 sacks during his last four seasons at Texas A&M.

