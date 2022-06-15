Former Steelers DE gets workout with Atlanta Falcons

Allison Koehler
·1 min read
Per the NFL transaction wire, former Pittsburgh Steelers defensive end Isaiah Buggs is hoping for a new opportunity with the Atlanta Falcons.

The Falcons have needs along the defensive line where Buggs could possibly be a fit. In three seasons (29 games, seven starts) with the Steelers, Buggs produced 31 tackles (two tackles for loss) and one quarterback hit.

Pittsburgh’s former sixth-round draft pick out of Alabama signed a four-year rookie contract in 2019 but was waived in January after dealing with a season-long ankle injury.

Buggs was signed to the Las Vegas Raiders practice squad three days after his release but was not retained.

