Former standout Penn State WR is currently visiting Texas A&M

Texas A&M's annual Maroon & White spring game has ended. Plenty of players stood out, led by former Purdue Edge Nic Scourton, who led the Big 10 in sacks (10) during his 2023 freshman campaign and absolutely dominated for the Maroon team.

However, outside of junior wide receiver Noah Thomas, who recorded seven receptions for 82 yards and two touchdowns on the day, the rest of the receiver rotation was unimpressive. Even though it's still very early, the group needs an addition or two from the transfer portal.

Help could be on the way, as the No. 2-ranked transfer portal wide receiver KeAndre Lambert-Smith is visiting Texas A&M this weekend but will also visit USC, Colorado, and Auburn going forward.

Standing at 6-1 and nearly 190 pounds, Lambert-Smith has been extremely productive for the Nittany Lions over the past four seasons. He recorded 1,721 receiving yards and 11 touchdowns through the air, including a career-high 673 yards and four scores in 2023.

Lambert-Smith possesses the size, speed, and experience that would elevate the Aggies' wide receiver rotation and make starting quarterback Conner Weigman's job that much easier.

