Former South Carolina DC Lorenzo Ward joins Clemson football

Clemson Football has welcomed a familiar face to its coaching staff as former South Carolina defensive coordinator Lorenzo Ward joins the ranks. While his specific role under Dabo Swinney remains undisclosed, his role will likely be as a defensive analyst or advisor.

Ward brings a wealth of coaching experience, having spent the last five seasons as the defensive coordinator at Chattanooga after a stint at Louisville. His tenure at South Carolina, particularly as defensive coordinator from 2012 to 2015 under Steve Spurrier, contributed to the Gamecocks’ notable success, including three consecutive 11-2 seasons from 2011 to 2013.

A former player at Alabama and a graduate assistant coach during Swinney’s junior year with the Crimson Tide, Ward boasts a formidable 33-year coaching career, including a two-year stint as an assistant coach for the NFL’s Oakland Raiders. His addition to the Clemson staff adds depth and expertise to an already formidable coaching lineup.

Story originally appeared on Clemson Wire