Former Seahawks WR Ricardo Lockette arrested in Atlanta

Former Seahawks receiver Ricardo Lockette was arrested in Atlanta on Wednesday, according to booking records obtained by Fox 5 Atlanta.

Lockette, 37, faces charges of possession of a firearm or knife during the commission of or attempt to commit a felony, possession of a vehicle with an altered VIN and theft by receiving stolen property.

He signed with the Seahawks in 2011 and played all of his games with the team before a serious neck injury ended his career in 2015. Lockette also had brief stints with the 49ers and Bears.

He was on the Seahawks' Super Bowl XLIX championship team and finished his career with 22 catches for 451 yards and four touchdowns. Lockette also made seven catches for 109 yards in six career postseason games.

Lockette earned induction into the Hall of Fame of the Boys & Girls Club of Albany, Georgia, in 2019. He currently serves as a player advisor for the Harvard Football Players Health Study, a research program aimed at improving the safety of football for players, according to Fox 5.