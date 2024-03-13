Former Seahawks LB Bobby Wagner reportedly joining Commanders, reuniting with HC Dan Quinn

Bobby Wagner will have at least one more stop before retirement and, likely, the Hall of Fame.

The Seattle Seahawks linebacker is signing a one-year deal with the Washington Commanders, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. The deal reportedly contains $6 million in guarantees with a max value of $8.5 million.

The deal is convenient for Wagner in a couple ways. Most notably, it will reunite him with Commanders head coach Dan Quinn, who served as the Seahawks' defensive coordinator in 2013 and 2014. Seattle reached the Super Bowl in both seasons.

Bobby Wagner is leaving the NFC West for the first time in his career. (Photo by Ryan Kang/Getty Images)

Wagner is also reportedly pursuing an MBA at Howard University in Washington.

Wagner is coming off his 11th season with the Seahawks and his 12th overall in the NFL. Even at 33 years old, he remains one of the top inside linebackers in the NFL, with a career-high and NFL-best 183 total tackles in 2023, plus 11 tackles for loss and 3.5 sacks. Pro Football Focus ranked him as the league's seventh best linebacker out of 82 last season.

The last couple years have seen Wagner leave the Seahawks for a five-year deal with the Los Angeles Rams. After a single successful season, however, Wagner was released by the Rams during a salary-cap space crunch and returned to Seattle on a one-year deal.

Signing Wagner gives Quinn and the Commanders a player who should be very familiar with the team's new defense, as well as a well-respected leader for a club going through a transition.