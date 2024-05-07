Former Scotland captain Stuart Hogg accused in court of stalking wife in campaign of abuse

Stuart Hogg is alleged to have repeatedly tracked his former wife's movements and monitored her communication with others - David Rogers/Getty Images

Former Scotland rugby captain Stuart Hogg has appeared in court accused of stalking offences against his wife Gillian.

The 31-year-old, who played 100 times for his country and is Scotland’s all-time leading try-scorer, pleaded not guilty to three charges at Jedburgh Sheriff Court.

Hogg was charged with stalking by engaging in a course of conduct which caused his wife Gillian fear and alarm at properties in Glasgow and Hawick, Roxburghshire, between January 2017 and March 2019.

It is alleged he shouted and swore at her and acted in an aggressive manner, repeatedly accused her of infidelity, repeatedly tracked her movements, monitored her communication with others and repeatedly attempted to control family life.

The second charge under the Domestic Abuse Scotland Act alleges similar conduct between April 2019 and March of this year at properties in Hawick and Devon.

It contains an additional allegation that he repeatedly sent Gillian messages of an alarming and distressing nature whereby he made threats to harm himself.

The third charge against Hogg alleges that he had been released on an undertaking not to approach his wife in any way apart from arranging child contact, but it is claimed that he contacted her on March 30 this year at her home near Hawick.

Stuart Hogg, 31, abruptly retired from playing before last year's World Cup - Jane Barlow/PA

Hogg spoke only once to confirm his name during the five-minute hearing, at which trial date was fixed for July 30.

He was released on bail with special conditions not to contact his former partner and to stay away from her address near Hawick.

After denying all the charges against him and receiving his bail papers, Hogg left the court building through a side door to avoid waiting photographers.

He was driven away by his parents John and Margaret Hogg and he sat in the back seat of the car covering himself with a jacket.

Hogg abruptly retired from rugby union prior to last year’s World Cup, following a glittering career in which he was involved in three British and Irish Lions tours.

He split from his wife Gillian, whom he married at Barony Castle in Peeblesshire in 2016, last year while she was pregnant with their fourth child.

Hogg has started a new relationship with Leonna Mayor, a horse racing presenter who has been described as “the world’s sexiest jockey”.

He was awarded an an MBE in the 2024 New Year Honours List for services to rugby union.

Rehab helped Hogg to ‘reset’ after arrest

Last week Hogg posted to his 182,000 followers on Instagram that he has “reset” at a rehabilitation clinic after his arrest in February.

He was taken into custody following an incident at his estranged wife’s home a day after Scotland’s Calcutta Cup victory over England.

He wrote on social media: “I was lost, needed help, direction, time away from the spotlight to be able to take a deep breath and think.

“I’ve been so concerned about what people thought of me, how I was coming across, the impact I would have on them and how I would survive the day. I lived every moment in my head and it wasn’t healthy.

“Spending time at a rehabilitation centre, allowed me to reset, learn about myself and talk about how I felt, without being judged.

“It’s not been easy but it was the right thing to do. Taking accountability was the first step in the right direction. I accept I have made mistakes and understand why l acted as I did.”

