Former Rutgers running back Kay’Ron Lynch-Adams plans to transfer from UMass

On Thursday, former Rutgers running back Kay’Ron Lynch-Adams entered the NCAA transfer portal after playing three seasons with UMass. The 5-foot-10, 210-pound running back rushed for over 1,000 yards and 12 touchdowns for the Minutemen last season.

From 2021 to 2023, Adams rushed for 1,568 yards on 359 carries, averaging 4.4 yards per attempt. He recorded 14 touchdowns, appearing in 30 games for UMass. Also, the Warren, Ohio native added 29 receptions for 168 yards, averaging 5.8 yards per catch.

In 2023, Adams received Phil Steele All-Independent First Team honors for his stellar performance. He appeared in all 12 games for the Minutemen, recording four games with 100-plus rushing yards.

Before transferring to UMass, Adams played for the Scarlet Knights in 2019 and 2020. Adams appeared in 18 games for Rutgers, recording 320 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 83 carries. Also, the former Scarlet Knight logged six receptions for 120 yards and a touchdown throughout those 18 games.

In 2019, he posted 48 carries for 161 yards and one score as a rookie. Adams followed his rookie season with 159 rushing yards and a touchdown on 35 carries in his final season with Rutgers football.

