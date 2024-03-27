Rutgers football recruiting: Brady Bekkenhuis is offered on Tuesday

An offer went out from Rutgers football on Tuesday night to Brady Bekkenhuis. The Massachusetts offensive lineman is part of the class of 2026.

Rutgers is now his second reported Power Five offer, joining Boston College.

A 6-foot-6, 295-pound offensive lineman from Arlington (Arlington, Massachusetts), Bekkenhuis is projected to become a national recruit.

Physically, Bekkenhuis already has the look and cut of a Power Five prospect. He has long arms and is aggressive in making contact with defenders.

At the high school level, he can physically overpower most edge rushers. Bekkenhuis plays either offensive tackle position.

He posted the offer on Tuesday and tagged Rutgers head coach Greg Schiano as well as assistant Charlie Noonan.

After a great conversation with @GregSchiano I’m proud to announce I have received my second scholarship offer to Rutgers university @Coach_Roche_AHS @CoachNoonanRU @AHS_SpyPonders @RFootball pic.twitter.com/ix9Gbt4EJA — Brady Bekkenhuis (@BradyBekk54) March 26, 2024

Arlington finished last season 5-6.

Rutgers is increasingly recruiting New England. This week, offensive lineman Hardy Watts told Rutgers Wire that he plans on visiting the school in April.

One of the top offensive linemen in the nation in the 2025 class, Watts is the top-ranked recruit in Massachusetts.

Story originally appeared on Rutgers Wire