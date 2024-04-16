Former Purdue basketball star Mason Gillis mulling pro career, keeping college an option

WEST LAFAYETTE − Mason Gillis entered the transfer portal last week.

But the former Purdue basketball forward is not limiting his options.

In a post on his Instagram page, Gillis said Monday night he'll leave his college recruitment open while also exploring potential professional basketball opportunities.

Gillis is a sought after target in the transfer portal after five seasons at Purdue, including redshirting during the 2019-20 season.

Gillis was the Big Ten's Sixth Man of the Year this season and averaged 6.5 points and 3.9 rebounds while shooting 46.8% from 3-point range. Gillis started a combined 63 games the previous three seasons before coming off the bench all 39 games this season for the NCAA national runner-up Boilermakers.

