Former Pittsburgh Steelers WR Chase Claypool signs with Bills

Chase Claypool is heading to Buffalo this season.

The Buffalo Bills announced Friday they signed Claypool alongside linebacker Deion Jones and defensive end Dawuane Smoot to one-year deals.

New faces in Buffalo. 😁



We’ve signed WR Chase Claypool, DE Dawuane Smoot and LB Deion Jones to one-year contracts: https://t.co/1hRQbrkvCY pic.twitter.com/X9aKzbPzZW — Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) May 3, 2024

Claypool was a second-round pick by the Pittsburgh Steelers in the 2020 NFL Draft. He set the franchise record in Week 5 with his four-touchdown performance and had the most touchdowns (nine) among all rookies that season.

The wide receiver was in the Steel City until 2022, when he was traded to the Chicago Bears.

Claypool, who has over 2,000 receiving yards and 13 touchdowns since entering the league, spent the 2023 season with the Miami Dolphins.

