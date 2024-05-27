Former Penn State DL Donovan Tonwley announces transfer commitment

After jumping into the transfer portal for a second time since coming to Penn State, defensive lineman Davon Townley is officially on the move out of Happy Valley. Townley announced a commitment to his new school out of the transfer portal on Sunday.

Townley announced he committed to Missouri State, an FCS program that will be making the move into Conference USA in 2025, with a post on his social media account.

Townley is a former four-star recruit of Penn State despite not having a ton of football playing experience coming into the college game. He had not found a hold on a solid playing spot on the defensive line as a bit of a work in progress for the Nittany Lions, but the potential was always thought to be there. The 6’6″, 277-pound defensive tackle will surely bring good size to the Missouri State defensive line, and he should be able to land a starting role more likely than it appeared he would not have had at Penn State. Townley has appeared in 10 games for Penn State and has combined for four tackles as a reserve lineman.

Missouri State announced it accepted an invitation to join Conference USA in 2025 earlier this month. That makes Townley one of the first players to commit to the program since the big announcement. Townley will have two years of eligibility to use at Missouri State, meaning he will play in the transition from one of the top FCS programs to a move up to the FBS and Conference USA.

Townley was one of three players still officially sitting in the transfer portal at the beginning of the month. The two remaining Nittany Lions sitting in the NCAA’s transfer portal are offensive lineman Golden Israel-Achumba and defensive lineman Jake Wilson. Wilson has mentioned an offer from Akron on his social media feed, but nothing official has been announced for either player on their next move from the portal.

