Former Patriots linebacker Tedy Bruschi suffers stroke

Former New England Patriots linebacker Tedy Bruschi suffered a stroke on Thursday.

His family announced the news in a statement Friday noting that Bruschi recognized the warning signs and is “recovering well.”

Bruschi suffered stroke during his NFL career

The 46-year-old also suffered a mild stroke in 2005 when he was 31 and still playing in the NFL.

“My neurologist put his hand on my shoulder and said I’ve had a stroke,” Bruschi told the Boston Globe in April in a feature about running the Boston Marathon to raise stroke awareness. “That was really shocking for me. That’s not really a word you use when you’re 31 years old.

“I thought that was just for grandparents and the elderly. I had no idea that something like that could happen to me, that it was possible.”

Bruschi recovered from his 2005 stroke to play football for four more seasons. He played 13 years for the Patriots, making one Pro Bowl and winning three Super Bowls.

Since retiring in in 2008, Bruschi has spent time working as an NFL analyst on ESPN.

