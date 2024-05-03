Former Panthers WR DJ Chark reportedly signing with Chargers

Do you think Bradley Bozeman and Hayden Hurst might’ve put a good word in for an old Carolina Panthers teammate?

According to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, receiver DJ Chark is set to sign with the Los Angeles Chargers on a one-year deal worth up to $5 million. The 27-year-old wideout played the 2023 campaign in Carolina.

Prior to landing in the Queen City, Chark spent his first four NFL seasons with the Jacksonville Jaguars. A second-round pick from the 2018 draft, the LSU product went on to amass 147 receptions for 2,042 yards and 15 touchdowns over 43 games in Duval.

Chark then signed on with the Detroit Lions in 2022, where he caught 30 balls for 502 yards and three scores over just 11 outings.

The Panthers reeled in Chark last March, to the tune of a one-year, $5 million pact. He appeared in 15 games for Carolina—totaling 11 starts, 35 catches, 66 targets, 525 receiving yards (second-most on the team) and five touchdowns.

