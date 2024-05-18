Former Packers tight end Robert Tonyan signs with the Minnesota Vikings, his fourth NFC North team in career

Robert Tonyan has completed the NFC North carousel.

The former Green Bay Packers tight end signed with the Minnesota Vikings on Thursday after one season with the Chicago Bears.

The #Vikings have signed TE Robert Tonyan and waived LB Donovan Manuel.



He began his career with the Detroit Lions as an undrafted free agent in 2017, but he didn't make the team.

San Francisco 49ers All-Pro tight end George Kittle was one of many on social media who took notice of Tonyan hitting all four NFC North teams in his career.

King of the north — George Kittle (@gkittle46) May 16, 2024

Robert Tonyan has Packers record for most touchdowns in a season for a tight end

Tonyan had a solid run in Green Bay after joining the team's practice squad late in the 2017 season.

With the Packers over the next five seasons, Tonyan played in 68 games, caught 137 passes and scored 17 touchdowns, becoming a reliable target for Aaron Rodgers in the passing game.

He helped the Packers have the top-ranked scoring offense in 2020, a season in which Rodgers won his third MVP. Tonyan had career-highs in receiving (586 yards) and touchdowns (11). The single-season TD total tied him for most-ever for a tight end in Packers history.

After suffering a season-ending injury midway through the 2021 season, he bounced back with a career-high 53 receptions in 2022 and played in all 17 games.

Robert Tonyan played five years for the Green Bay Packers, tying a single-season record for most touchdowns in franchise history by a tight end. He signed with the Minnesota Vikings on Friday.

Robert Tonyan had disappointing season with the Chicago Bears

Tonyan signed with the Bears as a free agent last offseason, while the Packers revamped their tight end room with a pair of rookies.

In Chicago, Tonyan played in all 17 games, but he had only 11 receptions on 17 targets for 112 yards and zero touchdowns in 2023.

It was the first time in his career that he didn't score a touchdown in a season. The receptions, targets and total yards were his fewest since the 2019 season.

Against the Packers in two games, Tonyan didn't have a catch.

Robert Tonyan will rejoin Aaron Jones on the Vikings

With the Vikings, the 30-year-old Tonyan rejoins familiar faces on his fourth NFC North team.

Tonyan will team with former Packers running back Aaron Jones, who signed with Minnesota earlier this offseason after seven impressive seasons in Green Bay. They were teammates for all five seasons Tonyan played for the Packers.

Tonyan and Jones will make their return to Lambeau Field in Week 4 on Sunday, Sept. 29. It's a noon kickoff.

He'll also be reacquainted with Vikings passing game coordinator/tight ends Brian Angelichio. Angelichio was his tight ends coach in Green Bay in 2018.

Tonyan will provide depth to a tight end position that will be without Pro Bowler TJ Hockenson to begin the season. Hockenson tore his ACL and MCL late in the 2023 season and doesn't have a timeline for a return.

Robert Tonyan stats

For his career, Tonyan has 148 receptions, 1,549 yards for a 10.5 average per catch and 17 touchdowns.

He has never lost a fumble.

