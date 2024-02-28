Former OU football QB Caleb Williams made 'around' $10M at USC with NIL, endorsements | Report

As the presumptive No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, Caleb Williams is on the precipice of a huge payday, with a lucrative contract that will come with the responsibility of being the new face of whatever franchise selects him.

As it turns out, he wasn’t doing too poorly for himself in college, either.

In a Wednesday story looking at how Williams and his family are approaching the draft process, The Athletic — citing multiple anonymous sources — reported the former Oklahoma quarterback earned “around $10 million” between NIL deals and endorsements in his two seasons at USC.

A source at USC told the outlet it was “like having an NFL starting quarterback on your roster,” not a college one.

A five-star recruit who was the No. 2 quarterback in the 2021 class, Williams spent one season at Oklahoma before following coach Lincoln Riley when he left the Sooners for USC after the 2021 season. He blossomed with the Trojans, throwing for 8,170 yards, 72 touchdowns and just 10 interceptions in two seasons. Along the way, he won the Heisman Trophy in 2022, his first season at USC.

Williams’ success on the field attracted interested business partners away from it. Among other national companies, Williams signed endorsement deals with Wendy’s, Dr Pepper and Nissan, often appearing in commercials that run during breaks of games in which he was playing.

