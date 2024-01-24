Former Oklahoma State QB Gunnar Gundy's future uncertain after re-entering transfer portal

Oklahoma State’s Gunnar Gundy (12) celebrates with fans on the field after a Bedlam college football game between the Oklahoma State University Cowboys (OSU) and the University of Oklahoma Sooners (OU) at Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater, Okla., Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023.

Former Stillwater star and Oklahoma State quarterback Gunnar Gundy re-entered the transfer portal Tuesday, and it remains uncertain where he’ll land.

Gundy spent his first three years of college football playing under his dad, head coach Mike Gundy, before entering the transfer portal on Dec. 6 and announcing his commitment to Ohio on Jan. 5.

Now back in the portal according to a report by 247Sports, there are questions about his future.

A fake Gunnar Gundy page on X (formerly Twitter) announced Gundy was headed to Alabama, but Gundy has not made any announcements via social media.

Which schools have been in the mix for Gunnar Gundy?

After declaring his exit from Oklahoma State, Gundy announced offers from Abilene Christian, Duquesne, Elon, Indiana State and Ohio.

Out of high school, he held an offer from Eastern Michigan.

It's also possible Gundy could return to Oklahoma State. The Cowboys are set to have four scholarship quarterbacks on the roster next season, including returning starter Alan Bowman, but Gundy could return as a walk-on.

Gundy appeared in nine games during his time at Oklahoma State, throwing for 449 yards with four touchdowns and four interceptions.

The lefty had 202 passing yards with one score and no interceptions this past season.

Gundy led Stillwater to the Class 6A-II state title game as a junior and senior.

He was named The Oklahoman’s Big All-City Offensive Player of the Year during his senior season. He completed 74.4% of his passes for 3,481 yards and 47 touchdowns with just three interceptions.

