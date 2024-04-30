Former Oklahoma State center Brandon Garrison commits to Kentucky basketball

STILLWATER — After a standout freshman season at Oklahoma State, Brandon Garrison is headed to Kentucky to continue his college basketball career.

The Del City product announced his decision on social media Tuesday morning, joining the program of new Kentucky coach Mark Pope, who was hired from BYU to replace John Calipari.

Ironically, Calipari, who left Kentucky for Arkansas, was also recruiting the 6-foot-11 Garrison. He also was pursued by OU and Texas.

Committed Gods plan 🙏🏾🔵⚪️ pic.twitter.com/w0YiE77mlz — brandon garrison (@brandonGarriso) April 30, 2024

Garrison, a McDonald’s All-American when he came out of Del City High School last year, averaged 7.5 points and 5.3 rebounds per game while blocking 47 shots in 32 appearances.

Five scholarship players entered the transfer portal after OSU dismissed coach Mike Boynton in March. Only point guard Javon Small remains uncommitted among that group.

New OSU coach Steve Lutz has added three players from the portal so far, and continues to build the roster for his first season.

Oklahoma State Cowboys center Brandon Garrison (23) tries to get past Oklahoma Sooners forward John Hugley IV (1) during a Bedlam college basketball game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners (OU) and the Oklahoma State Cowboys (OSU) at Lloyd Noble Center in Norman, Okla., Saturday, Feb. 10, 2024. Oklahoma won 66-62.

