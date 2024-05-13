Former Ohio State quarterback signs with Seahawks

We love monitoring any former Ohio State football players even if they departed via the transfer portal and Kory Curtis is the newest former walk-on to finally get a shot in the NFL. The former preferred walk-on was a Buckeye for two seasons in 2017 and 2018, where he saw no game action.

Curtis ended up transferring to Bryant and spent two seasons in 2019 and 2020 seeing spot duty, but never holding onto the starting gig. He then transferred to Gannon and his collegiate career finally took off as he threw up gaudy stats for two seasons in 2021 and 2022.

After going undrafted and unsigned for the 2023 season, he spent the year training and looking for another opportunity, which finally came when the Seattle Seahawks invited him to minicamp. Once a Buckeye, always a Buckeye and we wish him good luck in the NFL.

Story originally appeared on Buckeye Wire