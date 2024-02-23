Former Ohio State QB coach Corey Dennis hired as analyst for Mississippi football

Corey Dennis' next college football job will not be at Utah.

The former Ohio State quarterbacks coach has been hired as a Mississippi football analyst. Dennis had been previously hired as an analyst under coach Kyle Whittingham at Utah.

Dennis' name was listed on the Ole Miss football staff's directory Friday. The program later confirmed it was the former Ohio State quarterbacks coach.

Dec 29, 2023; Arlington, Texas, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes quarterbacks coach Corey Dennis talks to his father in law, Urban Meyer, prior to the Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic against the Missouri Tigers at AT&T Stadium.

Ohio State did not retain Dennis after four seasons as the Buckeyes' quarterbacks coach when coach Ryan Day initially hired Bill O'Brien as offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach. In the release announcing O'Brien's hire, Day said Dennis was expected to remain with the program in some capacity.

Three weeks after his hire, O'Brien left to become the head coach at Boston College. O'Brien was replaced by former Oregon and UCLA head coach Chip Kelly as offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach.

The 31-year-old son-in-law of former Ohio State coach Urban Meyer, Dennis, who joined the program as an intern in 2015, replaced Mike Yurcich as quarterbacks coach in 2020 and worked with quarterbacks such as Justin Fields, C.J. Stroud and Kyle McCord.

Dennis was also instrumental in the recruitments of quarterbacks such as 2024 five-star Air Noland and 2025 four-star Tavien St. Clair.

Get more Ohio State football news by listening to our podcasts

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Corey Dennis, former OSU quarterbacks coach, hired at Ole Miss