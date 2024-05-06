Former Ohio State four-star lineman transfers to Big Ten foe

The transfer portal is buzzing and although Ohio State only had a few departures and none were on the projected two-deep, we are still following where the former Buckeyes are landing. One interesting departure was Enokk Vimahi, the former four-star offensive line recruit from the state of Hawaii.

Vimahi struggled when he did see the field for the Buckeyes, but there is no denying his elite physical traits and high ceiling, so it is possible another school finds a diamond in the rough. The team that will be tasked to assist him in raising that ceiling is the Washington Huskies.

Vimahi committed to playing his final season of eligibility for Washington and since this will be Washington’s first season in the Big Ten, Buckeye nation will still be extremely familiar with what he accomplishes moving forward.

This move feels shocking as most expected Vimahi to lower his level of competition, but it is also not surprising considering Washington was one of his final schools to choose from when originally coming out of high school.

Congratulations Enokk Vimahi on committing to the University of Washington Huskies. Go Dawgs!! pic.twitter.com/px284EDX1c — Nilx (@NilxGroup) May 6, 2024

