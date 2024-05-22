Former Ohio State, current Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud helps cleanup after Houston’s deadly storms

Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud is a hero to many on the football field, but he recently proved he can be a significant asset off the field.

The former Ohio State football quarterback was among the many people who showed up Monday to help some of the damaged neighborhoods in the Houston area following two EF-1 tornadoes hitting the area on Thursday.

Stroud, the reigning NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year, helped clean up the impacted area and was also seen conversing with citizens while playing catch with a young 14-year-old fan in a video circulated by the Texans' social media account.

According to Maggie Flecknoe of CW39, the young man lost his house in a fire that started in his bedroom earlier this year. Stroud talked to the 14-year-old about his losses at the same age and the two connected. It eventually led the two to playing catch.

.@CJ7STROUD giving back to H-Town after the storm this past week 🤘



🎥: @ashleeonair pic.twitter.com/3K16i5tyVN — Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) May 20, 2024

Stroud was the No. 2 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft by the Texans, going behind Alabama quarterback Bryce Young, who went No. 1 to the Carolina Panthers. Stroud led Houston to a turnaround from a 3-13-1 record in 2022 to a 10-7 record in 2023 and a playoff spot. Stroud threw for 4,108 yards, 23 touchdowns and five interceptions as a rookie.

He finished his Ohio State career with a 21-4 record as a starter with 85 touchdown passes to 12 interceptions.

