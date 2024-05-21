Dan Orlovsky says C.J. Stroud was ready for NFL because of Ryan Day, Ohio State football

Former NFL quarterback and current ESPN analyst Dan Orlovsky gave Ohio State football another recruiting pitch on Tuesday's edition of "The Pat McAfee Show."

Orlovsky was asked about an NFL rookie quarterback's mindset and communication skills during organized team activities and mini camps, and how much a rookie can retain during the transition from college football to the pros.

"One of the reasons why CJ Stroud had the season he had was because of the way Ryan Day coaches those Quarterbacks at Ohio State..



They huddle and they have long play calls..



As an example, Orlovsky pointed to C.J. Stroud, the reigning NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year who made the transition from Ohio State to the Houston Texans.

In Orlovsky's view, Stroud was as prepared for the NFL as he could be.

"C.J. (Stroud) had that year in part, at least in my belief, because of the way Ryan Day coaches those quarterbacks at Ohio State," Orlovsky said. "They huddle, they have long play calls, C.J.'s got to make sure that there's different levels to his communication within the huddle. I think that really was a huge foundation for him and his success."

In a January appearance on "The Pat McAfee Show," Stroud called Ohio State coach Ryan Day a "world-renowned offensive coordinator" and play caller who expects his quarterbacks to be even more prepared than some in the NFL.

"You have to know everything," Stroud said. "I even had more responsibilities in college than I do now in this offense, in this scheme."

In two seasons as Ohio State's starting quarterback, Stroud completed 69.3% of his 830 pass attempts for 8,123 yards, 85 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. He was a two-time Heisman Trophy finalist.

Stroud turned that experience into 4,108 yards, 23 touchdowns and five interceptions in his first season with the Texans. He led the NFL in passing yards per game (273.9) and interception percentage (1%).

Stroud and the Texans will open the 2024 season on the road against the Indianapolis Colts Sept. 8.

