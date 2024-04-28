Former Notre Dame QB Sam Hartman given one of the highest guarantees among non-drafted players

Although former Notre Dame football quarterback Sam Hartman did not hear his name called during the NFL draft, he did sign a contract with the Washington Commanders.

The agreement turned out to be one of the largest given out to undrafted free agents as the NFL Rumors social media page reports. Hartman will get a $20,000 signing bonus and a base salary of $225,000.

Not too bad for his first job out of college, but there is still work to be done. Hartman is going to a good place to have a legit chance at making a roster spot, as the Commanders don’t have much depth at the position.

Hartman will need to show them during the next few months that he is worth staying around in Washington.

