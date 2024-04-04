Former Notre Dame Offensive Lineman Signs with Denver Broncos

Former Notre Dame center Sam Mustipher has a new NFL home as he’s headed to Denver to join the Broncos.

Mustipher was an unrestricted free agent after spending last season with the Baltimore Ravens. Previous to that he started 40 games for the Chicago Bears from 2020-2022. 2021 and 2022 saw him play in all 34 Bears games and play over 2,100 snaps.

Mustipher was at Notre Dame from the 2014 season through the 2018 season. He redshirted as a freshman before starting every game from 2016-18. He was a valuable member of the Notre Dame offensive line in 2018 that helped guide the Fighting Irish to their first College Football Playoff berth.

Mustipher joins former Notre Dame standout lineman Mike McGlinchey in Denver.

