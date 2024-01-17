Former Notre Dame Five-Star Target to Transfer from Alabama

A one-time major target of Notre Dame’s that ultimately enrolled at Alabama is on the move. Safety Caleb Downs, who had a five-star ranking in the 2023 recruiting cycle, is entering the transfer portal.

Downs is originally from Hoschton (Ga.) Mill Creek and chose the Crimson Tide over Georgia, Ohio State, Notre Dame, and North Carolina.

Downs made an official visit to Notre Dame in June of 2022 but the Irish ultimately came up short. Will they go back to the portal and attempt a do-over with Downs?

I would think Georgia is the favorite to land his talents considering where he’s from but whoever ends up with Downs will be getting a truly great defender. As a true freshman this year for the Crimson Tide he recorded 70 tackles, a pair of interceptions, and forced a fumble.

Downs will have three years of eligibility remaining.

Further Reading: Check out everyone who has come and gone from Notre Dame via the transfer portal this off-season

Story originally appeared on Fighting Irish Wire