Is this former NFL RB blaming Matt Patricia for career-ending injuries?

Former New England Patriots assistant coach Matt Patricia was the head coach for the Detroit Lions from 2018-2020. He made quite an impression while he was in the Motor City, and it wasn’t exactly the best one.

Former Detroit Lions running back Kerryon Johnson played under Patricia from 2018-2020 and performed well during that time. He carried the ball 283 times for 1,225 yards and eight touchdowns in that span.

Johnson is currently a free agent, after spending the 2021 season between the Philadelphia Eagles and San Francisco 49ers’ practice squad. He took to Twitter on Thursday to take a subtle shot at what seemed like Matt Patricia, when asked a question from a fan.

Because playing for a military general left me down 2 knees and a neck https://t.co/FKNk6PweMp — Kerryon Johnson (@AyeyoKEJO) March 14, 2023

Although he didn’t mention Patricia by name, it’s certainly an interesting theory, as he wasn’t the only former Lion to speak out about his treatment when playing in Detroit.

Philadelphia Eagles Pro Bowl cornerback Darius Slay also called out Patricia during Super Bowl media week. It’s safe to say that Patricia didn’t make many friends during his time in Detroit.

More Patriots News!

Patriots make Joe Cardona highest-paid long snapper in NFL Report: Patriots in 'ongoing' negotiations with safety Taylor Rapp Report: Patriots releasing veteran CB Jalen Mills

Story originally appeared on Patriots Wire